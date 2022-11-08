Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average is $197.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

