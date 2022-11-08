Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $2.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,926,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,427,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 984,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 984,707 shares in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

