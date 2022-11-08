VIQ Solutions (VQS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. On average, analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VQS opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About VIQ Solutions

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.