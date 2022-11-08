Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

