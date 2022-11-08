Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $97.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.02.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $241.50.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $1,798,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,706,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,706,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $24,667,117. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

