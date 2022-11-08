Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Insider Activity

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 12,631.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Articles

