William Blair Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

