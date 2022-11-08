Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $38.71 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance
In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,768.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
Recommended Stories
