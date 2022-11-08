Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $38.71 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,768.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 75,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

