Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.32.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

