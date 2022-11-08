Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 232 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,234.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,163.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,252.90.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

