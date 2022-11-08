Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 48,854 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 819,336 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,970,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.