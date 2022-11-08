Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $188.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.