Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.78 and a 200 day moving average of $395.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

