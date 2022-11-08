Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,207 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $462.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.36. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.