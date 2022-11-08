Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,850 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

