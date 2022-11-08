Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,838 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $236.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.