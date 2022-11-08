Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,688 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.51.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

