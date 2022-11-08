Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 260.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 96,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.