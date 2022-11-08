Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

