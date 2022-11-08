Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,669 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $245.49.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.