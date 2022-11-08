Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 36,237 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 663.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,237 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NYSE:X opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

