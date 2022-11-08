Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,034 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

NOC stock opened at $534.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

