Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. State Street Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after buying an additional 200,373 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,232,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,980 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.