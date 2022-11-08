Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $747,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after buying an additional 152,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.91.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

