Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $929,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $8,070,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 29.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.7% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.6 %

CPB opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.