Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $839,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.09 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

