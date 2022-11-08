Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $938,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

