Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $974,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

