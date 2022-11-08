Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $141.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.89.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

