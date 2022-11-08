Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 10,668 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.