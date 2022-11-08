Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,684 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

