Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 4,246 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

