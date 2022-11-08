Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,769 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

