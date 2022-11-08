Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,592 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

