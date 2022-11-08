Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $785,000 Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 89,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,893 shares of company stock valued at $354,864. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Momentive Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.