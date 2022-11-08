Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $800,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,891,000 after buying an additional 1,340,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

