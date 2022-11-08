Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.