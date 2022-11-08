Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

