Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

TECK opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Teck Resources

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.