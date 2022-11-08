Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,435,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 604.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.07. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

