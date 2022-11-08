Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $29.96 on Friday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.