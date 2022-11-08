Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

ZAL opened at €25.43 ($25.43) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.64. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($49.86).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.