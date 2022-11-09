10,145 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Priveterra Acquisition Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

