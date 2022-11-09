10,444 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 128.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 176.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Marqeta stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

