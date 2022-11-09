10,942 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

MVT stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

