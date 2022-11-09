16,203 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alight by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alight by 18.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alight by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Alight’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

