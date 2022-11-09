18,925 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Voya Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 76.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,045,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

