21,700 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,818,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 70.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hess by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,711,000 after buying an additional 708,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,756 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

