30,991 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WestRock by 95.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 162,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 79,023 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 2,098.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 408,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 389,943 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in WestRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WestRock by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

