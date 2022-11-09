31,359 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,930,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

