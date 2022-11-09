4,517 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 153,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 184,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.